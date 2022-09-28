3 YA Books About Teens Working in Indie Bookstores

Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing From #1 New York Times bestselling author Chloe Gong comes a heart-pounding new tale of war, love and espionage

The weather is cooler, there are pumpkins and mums everywhere, and I want to wear my jean jacket and wool tights 24/7. Days like this make me think of You’ve Got Mail and the glorious opening scene. I know, I know, the movie is problematic and terrible in a lot of ways, but I can’t help but want to watch it come fall. If you too get those urges but maybe want to redirect them somewhere more YA book oriented, then I have three YA books for you about teens who work in indie bookstores (and one is pretty obviously inspired by You’ve Got Mail) that will hopefully satisfy your craving to be an indie bookseller joyfully lugging a pumpkin through the streets of New York!

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey Madeleine is destined to take over her family’s independent bookstore, and she’s got a plan to get through college and then come back to work at the shop full-time. But her plans are thrown for a loop when a Prologue Books opens up across the street. This chain bookstore is everything Madeleine despises, but Jasper, the bookseller at Prologue, is awfully cute. Nonetheless, Madeleine is determined to take him down and not get distracted by falling for him.

The Summer of Everything by Julian Winters Wes Hudson works at Once Upon a Page, a local indie bookstore that is just his speed. He’s a big comics geek who isn’t exactly the most motivated person ever, and he spends a lot of time pining after his best friend instead of making a move. But this summer, Wes is going to have to face his issues head on when a coffee franchise wants to oust the bookstore from its space and he’s forced to face adulthood.

Recommended for You by Laura Silverman Shoshanna works at Once Upon, her favorite indie bookstore in the mall. It’s the holiday season and she’s looking forward to winning the big employee bonus for most books hand sold — especially since her car needs some repairs and her moms can’t seen to stop fighting at home. But when new bookseller Jake threatens to usurp her place in the contest — he doesn’t even read! — Shoshanna decides that the competition is on.

