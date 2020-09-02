Another book that feels like it should be a superhero story involves an immigrant family that lives and works in a motel. Their 10-year-old daughter, Mia Tang, works the front desk as she checks in guests and answers the phone while her parents hide other immigrants in the motel for free. Mia wants to be a writer, even though her parents want her to pursue math. As the glue that holds her family together, she tries to keep her mean boss happy and unaware of the other fellow immigrants who are being housed without his knowledge.