I always find it kind of entertaining when a micro trend hits the YA world, and right now I’ve noticed a few YA books hitting shelves this spring and summer that are romantic reads about love and dance, and each of their covers took my breath away! If you love a good dance number, and you want more romance in your life, pick up one of these new books about a variety of different types of dance!

Kisses and Croissants by Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau Mia is an American teen who has been given the opportunity of a lifetime: studying dance in Paris. She’s determined to follow in her great-great-(give or take a few greats)-grandmother’s footsteps, who, according to family legend, was once painted by Degas. But when she arrives in France, she finds that the dancing scene is far more competitive than she could have ever imagined, and the City of Lights is far more tantalizing…especially when there is a very handsome French guy named Louis who is offering to give her a personal tour of her new home!

Instructions for Dancing by Nicola Yoon Evie has a skill that she’s not sure she wants—when she looks at couples, she can see how they began their relationship…and how it will end. This puts a rather big damper on her views of romance, but when she finds herself taking classes at a local dance studio she meets X. X is unlike her: brave, outgoing, and not afraid to take on a challenge, such as entering into a ballroom dancing competition with Evie, even though they barely know one another. Evie knows that falling in love can only end in heartbreak, but X makes love look like a risk worth taking.

Radha and Jai’s Recipe for Romance by Nisha Sharma Radha is on her way to becoming one of the world’s best kathak dancers when a betrayal destroys her dreams and send her and her mom to New Jersey for her final year of high school. Jai is a talented dancer and the captain of the Bollywood Beats dance team, but despite his success, without money his prospects after graduation are looking dim…until Radha walks into his life and he realizes that if they team up, they could have an unstoppable senior year. But along the way, they’ll also have to face their futures, their families, and their growing feelings for one another.

