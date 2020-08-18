Moira’s best friend, Nathan, is dead. And now she’s out of control. After she comes home with a tattoo, meaning she can’t be buried in a Jewish cemetery, her parents ship her off to the Castle School: a deserted home on the coast of Maine for 12 ‘problematic’ girls who have nowhere else to go. But are they really as alone as they think?

Most of the girls there have a range of disorders, including anorexia, trichotillomania (hair pulling), and kleptomania.