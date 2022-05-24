Quiz: How Many of These Opening Lines From YA Books Can You Identify?

Come one, come all, and try your hand at the YA quote quiz of the decade. It is time for you to ask yourself: How many of these YA book opening lines can you identify? A good opening line gets a reader to sit down and pay attention. An excellent opening line hooks you and reels you into shore. With books, first impressions can be everything. The book cover, paratextual material, and opening lines are just a few important first impressions books use to sell their stories. This quiz tests the mettle of your favorite YA books by seeing what opening lines you can still remember.

Now, I have to come clean, I love these kinds of quizzes. There is something infinitely satisfying about getting internet book quizzes correct. YA bookish trivia at its finest never disappoints. Not to mention, I’ve kept a running list of book quotes I adore since 2014. Truly, I have been training for this very moment for quite a while.

I have decided to create a quiz that considers popular YA books released between 2012 and 2022 to try to capture a decade of YA. The quiz favors long-time lovers of YA or avid backlist readers. In the last ten years, YA lit has seen many great books hit the shelves, and so, this quiz only contains a select few. Well, a select forty, but honestly for ten years of YA it’s not too bad, if I do say so myself.

You Made It To The End of the YA book opening lines Quiz!

Celebrating this last decade of YA from 2012 to 2022 has been a blast. I hope you achieved your desired result. If not, I would highly encourage you to take it again. The test will always be here for you.

