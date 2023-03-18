Young Adult Deals

YA Book Deals of the Day for March 18, 2023

Raybearer
$1.99 Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko
Stepsister
$1.99 Stepsister by Jennifer Donnelly
The Getaway
$1.99 The Getaway by Lamar Giles
Our Crooked Hearts
$3.99 Our Crooked Hearts by Melissa Albert
Dear Justyce
$1.99 Dear Justyce by Nic Stone
A Face Like Glass
$ A Face Like Glass by Frances Hardinge
Hotel Magnifique
$2.99 Hotel Magnifique by Emily J. Taylor
Furia
$3.99 Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez
Friends Like These
$1.99 Friends Like These by Jennifer Lynn Alvarez 
This Is My America
$2.99 This Is My America by Kim Johnson
The Epic Story of Every Living Thing
$1.99 The Epic Story of Every Living Thing by Deb Caletti
The Restless Dark
$1.99 The Restless Dark by Erica Waters
