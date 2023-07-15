Young Adult Deals

YA Book Deals of the Day for July 15, 2023

Man Made Monsters
$1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers
The Iron King
$1.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa
When the Angels Left the Old Country
$1.99 When the Angels Left the Old Country by Sacha Lamb
Famous In A Small Town
$2.99 Famous In A Small Town by Emma Mills
The River Has Teeth
$1.99 The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters
Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask: Young Readers Edition
$2.99 Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask: Young Readers Edition by Anton Treuer
Salt and Sugar
$2.99 Salt and Sugar by Rebecca Carvalho
The Great American Dust Bowl
$1.99 The Great American Dust Bowl by Don Brown
