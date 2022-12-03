Young Adult Deals

YA Book Deals of the Day for December 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Red Palace
$2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur
Icebreaker
$2.99 Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei 
Cold
$2.99 Cold by Mariko Tamaki
Incendiary
$2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova
Far From You
$1.99 Far From You by Tess Sharpe 
Check, Please: Book One: #Hockey
$2.99 Check, Please: Book One: #Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu
Cold The Night, Fast The Wolves
$2.99 Cold The Night, Fast The Wolves by Meg Long 
When You Get The Chance
$2.99 When You Get The Chance by Emma Lord 
