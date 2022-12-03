Young Adult Deals YA Book Deals of the Day for December 3, 2022 Deals Dec 3, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur Get This Deal $2.99 Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei Get This Deal $2.99 Cold by Mariko Tamaki Get This Deal $2.99 Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova Get This Deal $1.99 Far From You by Tess Sharpe Get This Deal $2.99 Check, Please: Book One: #Hockey by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $2.99 Cold The Night, Fast The Wolves by Meg Long Get This Deal $2.99 When You Get The Chance by Emma Lord Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times 8 Christmas Cozy Mysteries For a Bloody Good Holiday Please Don't Donate These Books The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022 Get Smarter with these 25 Popular Science Books