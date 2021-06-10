4 YA and Middle Grade Graphic Novels Featuring Some of Your Favorite Heroes
From Lois Lane to Black Panther, superheroes are a passion of mine. Walk into my classroom in South Florida any day of the week and you’ll see a lot of decorations meant to inspire my 10th graders to be simply super. But how were these heroes when they were younger? This some of us might wonder.
Inspired by this, I’ve compiled a list of four amazingly fun graphic novels that feature some of your favorite characters as teens and tweens. From Lois Lane dealing with friend drama to the Teen Titans going to camp, these stories will surely inspire and have you, or your younger ones, eager to keep reading.
Make sure to make some room in your shelves, for these stories are filled with lessons and pure heart.
Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge by Grace Ellis and Brittney Williams
In this adorable middle grade graphic novel, a young Lois Lane is dealing with the first day of summer break, an always exciting time for a tween, in the town of Liberty View. Inspired, she creates a video channel in hopes that her posts will go viral. After it’s created, she has about two viewers: her mom and her best friend, Kristen, who isn’t quite as into social media. Yet Lois thinks this should be great for her.
For content, Lois sets her sights on a big neighborhood barbecue and bike race to present Lois and Kristen’s #FriendshipChallenge video. But when the girls find out the annual fireworks are missing, Lois sets her efforts on fame, trying to solve the mystery to get more views and achieve more fame for her channel. But it seems like this attitude sadly starts to create a drift between her and Kristen.
Unfortunately, Kristen is leaving for sleep-away camp after the barbecue, so there’s little time to mend the friendship. And then there’s the new girl on the block taking all of Kristen’s attention. What could possibly go wrong?
Readers will enjoy the fact that this tale focuses so much on friendships, and the importance of keeping good ties with others. As they read on to find out if Lois will be able to find the missing fireworks, celebrate her summer, and post the best #FriendshipChallenge the internet has ever seen, they’ll be in for a super cute emotional ride.
Teen Titans Go! to Camp by Sholly Fisch and Marcelo DiChiara
In this graphic novel perfect for young readers, illustrator Marcelo DiChiara and author Sholly Fisch create an incredible story featuring the energetic Teen Titans, who seem to always bring a smile to fans of the eccentric characters and their zany adventures.
Summer’s finally here and the Teen Titans are leaving Jump City behind for six fun-filled weeks of summer camp, where mayhem and fun is sure to follow.
What the Titans don’t realize until they arrive is that this is Camp Apokolips and weird things await. This is a place where secretive “bug juice” is made with real bugs, the swimming pool is an actual real fire pit, and the lunch lady is the most eccentric Granny Goodness. Things only get worse when they encounter the bunks they’ll be competing against in the camp’s games: the Titans East and the H.I.V.E. Five! What ensues is a lot of fun, adventure and some friendly, and not-so-friendly, competition.
Filled with funny moments and heart in pure Teen Titans style, this is a story that kids and adults who are kids at heart will devour in one sitting.
Nubia: Real One by L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith
This YA story showcases how Nubia, Wonder Woman Diana’s twin sister, has always been a little bit different and truly amazing, all at the same time.
As a baby she showcased Amazonian strength by pushing over a tree to rescue her neighbor’s cat. Yet even though she showcases these powers, she lives in her sister’s shadow.
Frustrated, it seems like despite her having similar abilities, the world has no problem telling her that she’s no Wonder Woman, no Diana. She also feels like maybe they would not want her to have these strengths. But when rescuing people becomes an unexpected threat, Nubia quietly starts to back down. She never expected what comes next.
While her moms do their best to keep her safe, Nubia starts realizing that she can’t deny who she really is. Even if she’s a little quiet about it sometimes, and some people assume the worst, her essence is truly powerful and meant to be shown.
When Nubia’s best friend, Quisha, is threatened by a boy who thinks he owns the town, Nubia will risk it all to become the hero she is meant to become and to make sure Quisha is out of harm’s way. Whatever it takes, it’s time to showcase her strengths for once and for all and with pride.
With tough lessons and a lot emotions involved, this graphic novel is one for the books.
Marvel Action: Black Panther: Rise Together by Vita Ayala and Arianna Florean
This cute middle grade graphic novel is action-packed and follows some of our favorite heroes in Wakanda: T’Challa and his sister Shuri.
In the graphic novel, every ten years Wakanda’s ruler trades places with one of their subjects to gain perspective and learn more about their kingdom. T’Challa’s turn has come and he’s excited to finally rule. But while working in a Vibranium refinery, he discovers a secretive plot to sell the metal on the black market. He realizes he must do something about it as soon as he possibly can.
Suddenly one of the Black Panther’s advisers gets an injury during an attack, and he finds himself in need of a traditional healer over one that uses modern medicine. Even though the adviser requested this, Shuri is against the idea. Little does she know that a sudden curse will force her on an epic quest to find exactly what she needs for the adviser’s health.
Meanwhile, all is all set for a political summit and the annual Wakandan Scientific Conference. T’Challa and Shuri are both excited and ready to showcase their achievements to the whole world. But where there is technology, evil also hides, and it becomes their sudden mission to beat these forces.
This action-packed story is one you’d definitely love to have in your home collection, that will have you eager for a Black Panther movie sequel, and enjoying the characters and their adventures in full artistic color.
What other YA and middle grade graphic novels do you enjoy? Tell me at @AuroraMiami and us @BookRiot on Twitter!