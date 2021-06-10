4 YA and Middle Grade Graphic Novels Featuring Some of Your Favorite Heroes

In this adorable middle grade graphic novel, a young Lois Lane is dealing with the first day of summer break, an always exciting time for a tween, in the town of Liberty View. Inspired, she creates a video channel in hopes that her posts will go viral. After it’s created, she has about two viewers: her mom and her best friend, Kristen, who isn’t quite as into social media. Yet Lois thinks this should be great for her.

For content, Lois sets her sights on a big neighborhood barbecue and bike race to present Lois and Kristen’s #FriendshipChallenge video. But when the girls find out the annual fireworks are missing, Lois sets her efforts on fame, trying to solve the mystery to get more views and achieve more fame for her channel. But it seems like this attitude sadly starts to create a drift between her and Kristen.

Unfortunately, Kristen is leaving for sleep-away camp after the barbecue, so there’s little time to mend the friendship. And then there’s the new girl on the block taking all of Kristen’s attention. What could possibly go wrong?

Readers will enjoy the fact that this tale focuses so much on friendships, and the importance of keeping good ties with others. As they read on to find out if Lois will be able to find the missing fireworks, celebrate her summer, and post the best #FriendshipChallenge the internet has ever seen, they’ll be in for a super cute emotional ride.