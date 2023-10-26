QUIZ: Would You Survive a Horror Novel?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A daydreamer and a bit of a lost cause, Rey loves stories. Whether they're book shaped or you can see them on a screen, a story always hides in the corners of her mind. She's working on a few stories of her own, always accompanied by her trusty cat. View All posts by Rey Rowland

Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural Discover everything about ghosts in this fun handbook packed with spooky tales, engrossing science, and fascinating history! CHILLING WITH GHOSTS is the latest in the Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural series. This spooky and laugh-out-loud nonfiction series is perfect for young fans of mythology, taking a field guide approach to the myths and legends that haunt their imaginations. Whimsically illustrated, this series covers everything from aliens to vampires.

If you have read stacks of horror books and watched all the horror movies you can get your hands on, you’ve probably said to yourself, “I would survive this, obviously!” And well, it makes sense. By that point, you’ve become genre-savvy. You understand how these stories work, and that certainly gives you an upper hand. I’ve definitely thought I could outsmart ghosts and ghouls if my life took a turn toward Poltergeist territory. Or here’s a bookish example: I just read James Han Mattson’s Reprieve, and I’m pretty confident I would survive it. Who would go to a full-contact haunted house in real life? Not me! But that got me thinking. Would I really survive these stories? Would you survive a horror novel? That’s what we’re here to find out!

This quiz will take you through a more or less common horror story plot so that you can find out: would you survive a horror novel? This won’t just test your survival based on a single version of a horror novel. I designed this quiz to test if you’d survive the different kinds of horror stories you gravitate towards, from haunted houses to the classic summer camp slashers. Without further ado, let’s find out once and for all. Would you survive a horror novel?

So, did you survive? Whether you did or not, you can gather your courage and face our Horror Archives to find your next scare. Or you can also take another one of our quizzes because falling down that particular rabbit hole is always fun!