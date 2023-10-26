QUIZ: Would You Survive a Horror Novel?
If you have read stacks of horror books and watched all the horror movies you can get your hands on, you’ve probably said to yourself, “I would survive this, obviously!” And well, it makes sense. By that point, you’ve become genre-savvy. You understand how these stories work, and that certainly gives you an upper hand. I’ve definitely thought I could outsmart ghosts and ghouls if my life took a turn toward Poltergeist territory. Or here’s a bookish example: I just read James Han Mattson’s Reprieve, and I’m pretty confident I would survive it. Who would go to a full-contact haunted house in real life? Not me! But that got me thinking. Would I really survive these stories? Would you survive a horror novel? That’s what we’re here to find out!
This quiz will take you through a more or less common horror story plot so that you can find out: would you survive a horror novel? This won’t just test your survival based on a single version of a horror novel. I designed this quiz to test if you’d survive the different kinds of horror stories you gravitate towards, from haunted houses to the classic summer camp slashers.
Without further ado, let’s find out once and for all. Would you survive a horror novel?
So, did you survive? Whether you did or not, you can gather your courage and face our Horror Archives to find your next scare. Or you can also take another one of our quizzes because falling down that particular rabbit hole is always fun!