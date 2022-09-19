The Worst Character Names in the History of Literature

Too On-the-Nose

What does it mean to have an on-the-nose name? It means the thing you didn’t want pointed out about yourself is pointed out in every second of your life because it is your name. For example, if you had very big ears and were very arrogant, you wouldn’t want to be called Heary McMirror. Sometimes authors give their characters an on-the-nose name because they want to tell you exactly who their character is! Absolutely no room for doubt. I get it! Let’s look at a few examples.

Your name is Draco Malfoy. Draco sounds like a cross between “drag” and “psycho” so you know this person is both very unfun and also might be Patrick Bateman. Malfoy can only be a play off of the word/character Maleficent, right? Mal means “bad” in French, maleficent means “causing harm or destruction, especially by supernatural means” according to Google.com so yes, Draco Malfoy, is an on-the-nose name for a terrible character and a terribly on-the-nose name for a character of his persuasion.

Next: you are referred to professionally (AKA in Percival Everett’s novel So Much Blue) as “The Bummer.” That’s a bummer because, chances are, nobody likes it when you show up. Here’s another fun one: “Alyosha the Pot.” That is the title of a classic Leo Tolstoy short story. It is also what the main character is referred to. I actually think it’s kind of a fun name until you realize that the character is meant to be, well, very dense. In that case, I wouldn’t care so much to be referred to as a big, round, empty object. Two more that both come from the universe of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter: Dimmesdale and Chillingworth. Can you guess which one is a big dick and which one is sort of, um, to be polite: DIM? I thought so.