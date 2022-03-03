World Book Day UK is Celebrating 25 Years
World Book Day takes place in the United Kingdom and Ireland on March 3rd (in many other countries, it’s on April 23rd, which is World Book Night in the UK and Ireland). It’s a day celebrating reading, where children are given £1 World Book Day Book Tokens that can be exchanged for a £1 World Book Day book. The titles change every year, and they include picture book and chapter book options. They are also available in a free Braille or DAISY CD audiobook version for accessibility.
There are also lots of digital events and fundraisers happening under the World Book Day umbrella, and many schools and bookshops hold their own celebrations. Book-related costumes are a popular way that schools mark the day.
You can find out more at the World Book Day website.
