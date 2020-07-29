15 Wooden Book Stands That’ll Improve Your Reading Life

Support for reading your books is a game changer, whether by helping you read longer or as an assistive device for readers who have chronic pain or injuries that make holding a book upright a challenge. Wooden book stands are among my favorite styles of reading support, and there are so many excellent choices out there.

Whether you’re in the market for your first of many wooden book stands or you’re itching to add one to even more spaces in your home—one for your reading area and one for your kitchen, perhaps!—you’ll find an awesome array of them below. Prices range from reasonable to a little pricier, because these are wooden and pricing depends on the type of wood or depth of design, so the fluctuation makes sense.

Wooden Book Stands For Your Reading Needs

This hand crafted wooden book stand is absolutely beautiful and it’s sustainable, too. $79.

Choose from walnut, oak, or pine for this book stand that features adjustable arms to keep your book in just the right place. $85 and up.

Maybe you’re in the market for a bamboo book stand. Here’s a great one! $35 and up.

How gorgeous is this tree of life book stand? $63.

Perhaps you’d like your book stand to be personalized. This would be super cute in a kitchen…or anywhere you’d like to read a book. $62 and up.

There’s something to be said about a basic book stand like the one above. You can snag it for $10, and if you want to personalize it, there are options in the shop to do so at a slightly higher, but still reasonable, price.

Add an engraved Chinese knot or a rabbit on this beautifully carved book stand. $43 and up.

The bright colors laid into the wood for this book stand are so pretty. I’d buy this one in a heartbeat. $76.

The curved design of this stand is really eye catching. Options of ash, walnut, or wenge. $74.

A frame-style stand made out of natural teak. $68.

Snag an affordable pine book stand that you can get painted to suit your taste. $30.

Solid oak will keep your books safe and propped. $65.

I love live edge and red cedar, so naturally, I’m drawn to these gorgeous wooden book stands. $81.

If your plans involve taking your book into the bath, you’ll want this wooden bath caddy to help you out. $100.

Last, but absolutely not least, you’ll love this crocodile book holder. It’s not a stand, but it certainly will hold your book open and prop it up. $9.

