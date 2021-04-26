This was a surprising YA thriller that started like You and then took it’s own little path. Delilah is having a really hard go as of late: her father has passed away and her mom’s current boyfriend is abusive. Him being a cop has put them both in an even more difficult situation, fearful they won’t be believed. When a fellow student, Logan, takes interest in Delilah, her life is only set to get scarier.

He’s not only already following her and obsessed with her, but after witnessing an act that he filmed, he decides to blackmail Delilah into dating him. Cornered and scared, she feels she has no choice but to lie to her best friend and mom and go along with the charade of dating Logan. But how long can she let him control her life? How will she ever get away from him?

This is about being cornered and feeling no one can, or will help. Of being scared. Of believing the wrong choices become correct if they feel like the only lifelines – but where is the line of defense and when does it turn into attacker?

This is listed as the first in a series and I’m curious to see how this can/will continue.

(TW stalking, domestic abuse, emotional part on page; dead father; past suicide attempt, brief detail; past suicide, brief detail; drugging without consent)