We Need Diverse Books Starts Grant for Educators Teaching Diverse Stories
We Need Diverse Books is a non-profit dedicated to promoting diverse kids’ books and their authors that started in 2014. In response to the recent wave of increased censorship in school libraries, especially targeting LGBTQ books and books by Black authors, WNDB has started offering Educators Making a Difference Grants.
Educators (from K-12) in the U.S. who apply for the grant can receive up to $2,000 for the purchasing of diverse books, including LGBTQ books, books featuring disabled characters, books by authors of color, and more. They can also be used to host events related to promoting diverse books.
In November, an eighth grade in Iowa was reprimanded for teaching a short story contained in Fresh Ink, a YA anthology edited by one of the cofounders of WNDB. In addition to the Educators Making a Difference Grants, WNDB will be giving away 1,000 copies of the anthology to schools and libraries across the U.S. Applications close February 14, 2022.
WNDB also has an Emergency Fund for Diverse Creatives and Educators, where “diverse authors, illustrators, publishing professionals, and K-12 educators who are experiencing dire financial need” can apply for grants from $500-$1,000. This to provide aid to educators and creators “experiencing financial hardship, due to medical bills, natural disasters, COVID-19, loss of employment (including reasons such as discrimination, anti-CRT, or book ban protests), and more.”
You can find out more about the grants, Fresh Ink giveaway, and emergency fund at We Need Diverse Books.
