New Witchy YA Reads Releasing in 2022

The last two years have been big for YA releases featuring witches and witchcraft, and while the influx of new witches in YA has tapered off somewhat, it’s not stopping! This is good news for readers who still crave new witchy reads, and I’m happy to report that we’ve got everything from light and sweet to sinister magical murder, with settings that range from Salem to exclusive boarding schools to road trips along the west coast! Make sure you add these reads to your wish lists and TBRs so you don’t miss a magical moment!

Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa Eleanor is a girl haunted by the loss of her first love, and she’s a skeptic when it comes to magic despite living in Salem and working at a magical shop. But then a mysterious tarot guide shows up at her work, suggesting that new love is on its way, and it’s soon followed by Pix, a witch who catches Eleanor’s eye. Eleanor decides to take a risk and open up to Pix and her coven, even if it means having to face her past and bravely face an uncertain future.

The Charmed List by Julie Abe (July 5) Ellie Kobata is part of a secret magical community, but she can’t tell anyone, not even her best friend. As a result, most of her high school experience has been spent keeping herself on the sidelines and out of the limelight. But the summer before senior year, Ellie decides she wants a change and so she comes up with a plan to have the year she wants. First on the list? Getting revenge on Jack Yasuda, her one-time friend and the only person who knows about her magical abilities… and who mysteriously dropped her a few years earlier. But it backfires spectacularly and soon Ellie and Jack are on a road trip to a magical convention, forced to face the past and their growing feelings for each other.

Wild is the Witch by Rachel Griffin (August 2) Iris is a witch haunted by a past mistake that left people hurt by magic, and even though she’s been officially cleared of wrongdoing from that incident, she vows to never let anyone find out she’s a witch. Now, she works in a wildlife refuge and loves it… but when an insufferable coworker named Pike makes a cruel remark about witches, Iris decides to cruse him. Only, her spell is stolen by an owl before she can dispel it, and now Iris and Pike must work together to track down the curse before the owl has a chance to amplify the spell — only, Pike doesn’t know the real stakes of their journey, and Iris might not be able to keep a secret this big.

Coven by Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton (September 6) Jennifer Dugan is the author of multiple contemporary queer YA novels and this is her graphic novel debut! Emsy is a California girl who’d rather hang out with her girlfriend at the beach than train as a fire elemental, but when members of her family’s coven on the east coast are murdered by powerful witchcraft, she must travel to New York to help solve the mystery of her coven’s murder.

How to Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy (September 27) Shay Johnson is a star student at the T.K. Anderson Magical Magnet School, and she has her eye on a prestigious scholarship. She’ll be competing with Ana Álvarez, though, and Shay can’t stand her. Her only hope is to outshine Ana in the school musical and impress their drama teacher, Mr. B, who also happens to be the head of the scholarship committee. But as Shay gets to know Ana, she realizes that she’s not so bad… which is good, because when she becomes the target of Mr. B’s unwanted attention, Shay will need all the allies she can find.

