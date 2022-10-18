The Best Witchy Romances for Autumn 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Before you dump a perfectly good pumpkin spice latte on your head while listening to Fleetwood Mac, please remember that there are better ways to get into the autumnal witchy mood. Reading a deliciously magical witchy romance, for instance, will do the trick! Time to put a spell on your bookshelf with romances featuring witches, warlocks, ghosts, and shape-shifters.

Witchy romance novels are often set in our own world, suggesting that just past what we can see is an enchanting world of curses and spells. The enticing possibility of magic feels more real with an actual chill in the air. The magic systems and ideas shared in contemporary witch romances are often inspired by folk witches, fairy tales, and witches in the media: a cup of Baba Yaga, a dash of Sabrina, and a pinch of folk tradition. Since these are romances, toss Cupid into the cauldron, too.

This autumn is a huge season for witchy romance, including sequels to last year’s The Ex Hex and Witch Please. For simplicity, this list contains standalone novels or the first in a new series, including adult and YA romance. Break out the cinnamon brooms and turn down the A/C for that autumn chill; it’s time for witchy romances!

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna This cozy novel is big on happy found family feels, plus a grumpy-sunshine love story. Mika Moon is one of Britain’s secret witches that meet monthly. Disguising herself as an ersatz witch online, Mika attracts the attention of the caretakers of Nowhere House. Soon, Mika and her portable koi pond are moving into Nowhere House to teach three young witches how to control their magic. Nowhere House’s librarian and the girls’ surrogate father figure, Jamie, can’t stand Mika. Can Mika charm her way into Jamie’s heart and teach her charges all her favorite spells before her trial period is up?

Wild is The Witch by Rachel Griffin Teenage witch Iris Gray is trying to blend into her new town, according to the punishment dealt by the Witches’ Council. Iris spends her days working at the wildlife reserve, and venting her frustrations into curses she’ll never cast. One day, one of Iris’ curses is snatched by one of the rescue birds. If Iris can’t get the curse back, the consequences could be dire. Only Pike — the boy Iris wrote the curse for — can help her.

Go Hex Yourself by Jessica Clare Reggie’s new job isn’t exactly what she expected. Instead of working for her favorite magic-inspired game company, she’s apprenticing for an actual witch. The biggest problem, however, is Ben, an infuriating warlock who happens to be Reggie’s employer’s nephew. When Reggie and Ben have to work together to break a curse, they find they might have more in common than their dislike of each other.

Doughnuts and Doom by Balazs Lorinczi Apple cider doughnuts anyone? This YA graphic novel is a delightful treat! Margot, a witch with anxiety, is ready to get her potions business going when she accidentally puts a curse on Elena. Elena is just a cashier at the local doughnut shop, but dreams of rockstardom. While Margot tries to reverse the curse, she and Elena try to find common ground and maybe something more.

The Charmed List by Julie Abe Part of a secret magical society, Ellie is ready to stop being a wallflower. She writes a list of 13 items to change her life, including taking a road trip with her best friend Lia, and taking revenge on Jack, her ex-best friend. Her charm goes wrong and instead of Lia, Ellie ends up in the car with Jack on their way to a magical convention. This road trip just might tick off more than one task on Ellie’s anti-wallflower list. This YA novel is full of enchanting surprises and everyday magic.

Not The Witch You Wed by April Asher Forced by unfair and archaic laws, Violet Maxwell is trying to find a husband, or at least someone who can pretend to be her boyfriend for a while so she can figure things out. Lincoln Thorne, her ex-boyfriend and shape-shifter, will work as a faux beaux as they both try to skirt the law. Things start to heat up when old feelings and Violet’s magic start to reappear. Sassy and funny, this novel is the first in a new romcom series.

Moonlight Love and Witchcraft by Vaela Denarr and Micah Innandrea This polyamorous love story is sweeter than clearance Halloween candy on November 1. Vampire Logan is finally making their way towards becoming a musician, with help from their girlfriend Kay. Kay’s role as a protector for the local supernatural community keeps her busy and observant. When Logan strikes up a close friendship with new girl, Nemo, a runaway witch, it’s not long before Kay has to make some big decisions.

The Water Witch by Jessica Thorne One year after Ari’s fiancé drowned looking for the legendary city of Ys, a man named Rafael arrives claiming he was cursed by the same water witch as the stories of Ys. Begging for Ari’s help, Rafael swears the answer lies in the lost city. Together, Ari and Rafael follow the mysterious clues to break the water witch’s curse. This fantasy romance is a dark adventure, taking you from Northern France to the depths of the sea.

Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin Lucy Caraway loves her quiet life in Freya Grove. She loves that magic is accepted here. She loves her job as a history teacher…but she can’t help but wish for more! When Lucy’s wishing becomes a spell, she suddenly can’t say no. Lucy finds herself singing, running, and helping her still-oh-so-handsome high school crush Alex unjinx his house. Until Alex and Lucy can figure out a way to unjinx his house and reverse Lucy’s spell, they’re stuck together!

Witcha Gonna Do by Avery Flynn Tilda is an unlucky magicless member of a powerful witch family, who is also unlucky in love. To combat at least some of her problems, Tilda is continually set up on dates with Gil, who is both impressively good-looking and impressively annoying. When Tilda accidentally causes her sister’s delicate spell to glitch and put the whole family in danger, Tilda needs Gil’s help. This can only end poorly. Sexy and hilarious, Witcha Gonna Do is an ideal mash up of contemporary romance and magic.

Three Kisses, One Midnight by Roshani Chokshi, Sandhya Menon, and Evelyn Skye In the small, magical town of Moon Ridge, legend has it that a young woman died at the stroke of midnight, before she could be with her true love. Every year, the Lady of Moon Ridge reappears to grant devotee’s their hearts’ desires. Friends Onny, True, and Ash use their magical wits and Onny’s family potion recipe to create a love spell of their own. This novel is told in three short stories that will bring you all the autumn feels.

Improbable Magic for Cynical Witches by Kate Scelsa After losing her first love, Salem resident Eleanor is a romance and witchcraft cynic. At work, Eleanor receives a handwritten Tarot card, then meets the mysterious Pix. Drawn to Pix’s charm, Eleanor soon finds herself surrounded by witches and possibility.

A Ghost in Shining Armor by Therese Beharrie This book doesn’t technically have a witch in it, but it definitely has some magic! Ever since Gemma discovered her unique gift of being able to see ghosts, she’s loved being able to help them with their unfinished business. When gorgeous ghost, Levi, wants to help Gemma reunite with her own sister, Gemma is dumbfounded. This enchanting novel is full of witty banter, with emotional themes of grief and family.

Witchy and magical romances are massively popular, so check out 17 more witchy romances to add to your romance shelf! While we wait for 2023’s magical romances, it’s time to brew up a potion (or hot chocolate!) and enjoy the best autumntide has to offer.