Witchy Nonfiction and Spell Books On Sale Today for Under $5

October is witchy season, of course, but that doesn't just mean fantasy novels or paranormal romance — it also extends to real-life witches. Presumably, that's why a ton of witch nonfiction is on sale right now on Amazon, from history books to witchy interior design to spell books. There's no indication of how long this sale will last, so take advantage of these deals before they disappear!

A note: I've gone with the broadest interpretation of witch and magic nonfiction, so this includes books on brujería, hoodoo, and other practices.

Witches of America
$2.99 Witches of America by Alex Mar
A History of Magic, Witchcraft and the Occult
$1.99 A History of Magic, Witchcraft and the Occult by DK
Encyclopedia of 5,000 Spells
$1.99 Encyclopedia of 5,000 Spells by Judika Illes
Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color
$2.99 Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color by Lorraine Monteagut
HausMagick: Transform Your Home with Witchcraft
$1.99 HausMagick: Transform Your Home with Witchcraft by Erica Feldmann
Witch, Please
$1.99 Witch, Please by Sonia Lazo
Hedgewitch Book of Days
$2.99 Hedgewitch Book of Days by Mandy Mitchell
Hoodoo For Beginners
$4.99 Hoodoo For Beginners by Angelia Belard
Tea Witchery
$2.99 Tea Witchery by Morag Balfour
Moon Spells of a Wicked Witch
$2.99 Moon Spells of a Wicked Witch by Thalia Thorne
Jar Spells for Success
$1.99 Jar Spells for Success by Cassandra Jade
The Candle Magic Spell Book
$3.99 The Candle Magic Spell Book by Bridget Bishop
A Spell in the Wild
$3.99 A Spell in the Wild by Alice Tarbuck
Samhain
$2.99 Samhain by Mari Silva
