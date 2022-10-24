Witchy Nonfiction and Spell Books On Sale Today for Under $5

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

October is witchy season, of course, but that doesn't just mean fantasy novels or paranormal romance — it also extends to real-life witches. Presumably, that's why a ton of witch nonfiction is on sale right now on Amazon, from history books to witchy interior design to spell books. There's no indication of how long this sale will last, so take advantage of these deals before they disappear!

A note: I've gone with the broadest interpretation of witch and magic nonfiction, so this includes books on brujería, hoodoo, and other practices.