My Favorite Witches in Comics

I’ve written a lot about how much I love Ashaf and Guideau, the main characters of this fantastic fantasy-horror manga, but I haven’t had as the opportunity to make as much noise about their colleagues, Phanora and Johan, the stars of Vol. 2’s side quest into necromancy and resurrection.

Though the Order of Magical Resonance claims that witches are evil and must be hunted and contained, they do, as is so often the case, recognize exceptions. Phanora, a powerful necromancer and resurrections is one such. Necromancy, in the world of The Witch and the Beast, isn’t forbidden but it is highly regulated, so when Ashaf and Guideau stumble on a case that involves unlicensed and uncontrolled undead, they call in the expert and her assistant.

And I so very much hope they have occasion to do so again, because Phanora is absolutely fantastic. Small, delicate, and beautiful, she is terrifyingly powerful, able to handle hungry ghosts the way most people make toast. She is smart, surprising, and absolutely ruthless. She has a moral code but it is most certainly her own, and she gives zero fucks about what anyone else thinks about it. She is not, however, one dimensional. She cares about the people from whom she is responsible, the people to whom she is close, the people she counts as family and you’d best not do those people any damage.

There are times adding characters to an already complex stories makes them more confusing, muddles them. Not so here. I’m hoping Satake continues to populate this universe with fascinating people and expanded story lines.