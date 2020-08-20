Where to Begin With a Winnie-the-Pooh Nursery

Deciding on setting up your child’s nursery is stressful at no matter what stage you end up doing it. You walk into the store confident about what you need, and walk right out overwhelmed with options. We have got some options narrowed down for you for some must-haves for a Winnie-the-Pooh nursery, so you can have a good head start!

Why a Winnie-the-Pooh nursery?

Winnie-the-Pooh, a timeless classic. For anyone not familiar, Winnie-the-Pooh is a fictional teddy bear created by the English author A.A. Milne. As is so often the case, before they were cartoons, they were bestselling books. Dealing with ideas of friendship, love and being there for each other, there are so many ways you can incorporate this theme into a nursery.

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Let’s break down some ways for you to do that.

Books, Books, Books

Books are essential for any nursery! Did you know there are multiple benefits of reading to your child from day one? Check out these pieces about the struggle and benefits of raising readers.

My favorite part about the Winnie the Pooh series is that there are books out there available for all age groups. In the beginning, it is best to use small board books like these. Once your child is a little bit older, you can go for a musical version that does a wonderful job at introducing all the characters from the series. And now, the time is here! Your child has an attention span of longer than one minute, and you can bring out the box set which you have been pretending was for them all along. These books complement any nursery and have some great messages to help your kids help navigate growing up and falling in love with reading.

Clear the Clutter

Now, where to store the above books? These storage baskets are a must have. Chances are you will have to learn how to navigate your child’s nursery in complete darkness. To accomplish that, you want to put away as many potential toe stubbers as possible. Last thing you want to do is cry out at 3:00 a.m. after you just finished putting them to sleep.

Keep It Cute But Functional

It’s easy to get carried away while designing a nursery, but the best principle is less is more. Children actually get overwhelmed if there is too much to stimulate them. Wall prints are such a fantastic way to tie your room together, in a balanced way. These beautiful wall prints are a perfect option for any nursery. They are a perfect blend of color and monochrome to grab your child’s attention and help their vision develop. Try putting these (one or all of them) on top of the changing area instead of the crib, so that you don’t find your child cooing at Winnie at 2:00 a.m.

Shine Bright (Not That Bright!)

A night light is essential for any nursery, especially in the beginning months when night feedings are frequent (it passes, I promise). What you need, however, is a subtle light that mostly allows you to see in the dark. Babies have a misaligned Circadian rhythm in the beginning and shining too bright a light in the middle of the night can give them the cue that its day time instead! That is why you need this subtle light that will avoid all that unpleasantness.

Customize

A themed nursery is great, but you want to make sure that there is some personalization too. Maybe a name at the door or personalized decals are for you. If neither of these work, you cannot go wrong with personalized blankets to soak up those snuggles.

Leave Room For Creativity

As your child grows, chances are that they will want to express themselves in the space they occupy for most of the day. This is a handy wallpaper for you in case they decide their personalization of choice is puke or hands smeared in red paint. Once you feel like they have it all out of their system, you can easily remove and start again!

These waterproof stickers are also a personal favorite to help kids express themselves in a way that does not mean a ton of cleaning up for you. Be warned, I have woken up with one or two of these trying to stick my eyes shut.

Looking for more? Check out this piece about more literary items to incorporate in your nursery!