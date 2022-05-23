This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 57th Annual Nebula Awards were announced in a virtual ceremony hosted by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) this past Saturday. The awards have been granted to “outstanding novel, novella, novelette, and short stories” voted on by SFWA members since 1965.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by Connie Willis and Neil Gaiman and awarded authors of speculative fiction released in 2021. Many former and current SFWA board members joined the ceremony virtually, including Amal El-Mohtar, Martha Wells, DaVaun Saunders, C.L. Polk, John Scalzi, and more.

Here are the winners: NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom; Orbit UK) NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA And What Can We Offer You Tonight, Premee Mohamed (Neon Hemlock) NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE “O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge 11/21) NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY “Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 3–4/21)

THE ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido) THE RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION WandaVision: Season 1, Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Gretchen Enders, and Chuck Hayward (Marvel Studios) NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING Thirsty Sword Lesbians, April Kit Walsh, Whitney Delagio, Dominique Dickey, Jonaya Kemper, Alexis Sara, and Rae Nedjadi (Evil Hat Games) Additional awards and honors presented: THE SFWA DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER AWARD Mercedes Lackey THE KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD Arley Sorg Troy L. Wiggins Petra Mayer (posthumous) THE KEVIN J. O’DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD Colin Coyle The Nebula Awards site also offers a full list of nominees.

