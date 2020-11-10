Wine and Spirits: 9 Must-Read Nonfiction Books

In the last decade or so, Japanese whiskies have been gaining international recognition. Bottles from the Suntory Yamazaki, Nikka, and Mars Shinshu distilleries have won major awards and are readily available in North American and European markets. Brian Ashcraft and Yuji Kawasaki show you why in their must-read Japanese Whisky. Ashcraft and Kawasaki’s book is a feast for the eyes. It includes tons of photographs and archival material related to whisky making in Japan. Additionally, they capture the internationalism that determined the style and taste of Japanese whisky. You will learn not only about different production styles and distilleries, but also the history and culture behind the spirit. And with over 100 tasting notes by Yuji Kawasaki that have been translated into English for the first time, Japanese Whisky needs a place on your wine and spirits shelf.