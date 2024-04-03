Windham-Campbell Prizes Award 8 Writers $175,000 Each

This year’s Windham-Campbell prizes — which offer financial security and allow space and time for writers to think and work — were just announced this week.

The selection committee was anonymous, and chose works by authors that spanned across genres — there are nonfiction, drama, fiction, and poetry writers among the winners. They are: Christina Sharpe, Christopher Chen, Deirdre Madden, Hanif Abdurraqib, Jen Hadfield, Kathryn Scanlan, m. nourbeSe philip, and Sonya Kelly.

All of the authors, who are from different countries, will be awarded $175,000 each. To read more about the prizes and the winners, visit the Windham Campbell site.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Book