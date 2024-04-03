Windham-Campbell Prizes Award 8 Writers $175,000 Each
This year’s Windham-Campbell prizes — which offer financial security and allow space and time for writers to think and work — were just announced this week.
The selection committee was anonymous, and chose works by authors that spanned across genres — there are nonfiction, drama, fiction, and poetry writers among the winners. They are: Christina Sharpe, Christopher Chen, Deirdre Madden, Hanif Abdurraqib, Jen Hadfield, Kathryn Scanlan, m. nourbeSe philip, and Sonya Kelly.
All of the authors, who are from different countries, will be awarded $175,000 each. To read more about the prizes and the winners, visit the Windham Campbell site.
