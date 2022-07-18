Why It Matters that Horror Protagonists Make Bad Decisions

The muscled, strong guy with military training turns to the other characters. “I can make it,” he insists, or, “I’ll take the guy down,” or, “It’s just some guy.” He dashes out, he runs at the murderer. And he dies.

There’s one girl in the group who is a shivering mess. She’s been screaming a lot. She’s on the edge of panic.

And she’s probably the one who is going to survive this.

Is that trope just a silly horror film construct?

I argue that it isn’t. The man doesn’t fully believe he’s in danger and vulnerable. The damsel does. The damsel doesn’t know she’s in a horror movie until she’s in it, but now she has to learn to adapt to its rules. She’s not arrogant enough to think she’ll survive. She’s making a desperate play against something she knows is evil, that she knows she can’t face, in a world where nothing makes sense. And, I should note that she isn’t left unchanged by that. No good horror films leave the survivor unscathed by their experiences.