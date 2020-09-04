Take the Quiz: Which UMBRELLA ACADEMY Character Are You?

Now that we’ve had some time to digest season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, you might be wondering which character you’re most like. While Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Five, Ben, and Vanya were off saving the world, the question has plagued you: Which Umbrella Academy character are you?

Despite their similar upbringings, each character has their own definitive flavor, driven in part by their special and unique superpowers. This is never more evident than in season 2 where viewers got to spend quality time with each character individually (with the exception of Ben and Klaus, ever tied to one another due to Ben’s deceased status and Klaus’s ability to speak with the dead) as they navigated the strange world of the early 1960s. How would you cope if you were unexpectedly dropped in another decade? The only way to find out is to figure out which character you are.

So, which Umbrella Academy character are you? Take our Umbrella Academy quiz below to find out.

