Quiz: Which Off-The-Beaten-Path Cat Book Should You Read?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cats are all over literature, whether they feature prominently or peripherally or just pop in. And when writers incorporate cats into their works, they’re usually full of personality. After all, when have you ever met a cat that lacked idiosyncrasies?

While I could give you classic cats-in-literature recommendations like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland or The Master and Margarita, I figured it might be more fun to have some relatively recent recommendations. I mean, cats never go out of style, so they’re always pawing their way into books.

Whether you’re in the mood for a feisty feline or a cuddly kitty, I hope this quiz will help you find your purr-fect protagonist. There’s a little bit for every kind of reader here, from mysteries to road trips and even graphic novels.

So if you’re craving a book that has at least one memorable cat in it, this is the quiz for you! (If you’d rather find out what famous feline you’re most like, take this quiz on which literary cat you are instead!)

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

All Results

Blacksad by Juan Díaz Canales

Chinese Whiskers by Pallavi Aiyar

The Guest Cat by Takashi Hiraide

James the Connoisseur Cat by Harriet Hahn

Monstress by Marjorie Liu

The Traveling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

More Cat-tastic Reading Suggestions

Already ready your recommendation, or just want more? Check out these lists for funny cat books, creepy cats in speculative fiction, well-known literary cats, and various cats of sci-fi and fantasy. And, of course, I can’t leave out the wee ones: if you’re looking for fictional felines for a little reader, look no further than this great list of cat books for kids!