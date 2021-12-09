Quiz: Which Off-The-Beaten-Path Cat Book Should You Read?
Cats are all over literature, whether they feature prominently or peripherally or just pop in. And when writers incorporate cats into their works, they’re usually full of personality. After all, when have you ever met a cat that lacked idiosyncrasies?
While I could give you classic cats-in-literature recommendations like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland or The Master and Margarita, I figured it might be more fun to have some relatively recent recommendations. I mean, cats never go out of style, so they’re always pawing their way into books.
Whether you’re in the mood for a feisty feline or a cuddly kitty, I hope this quiz will help you find your purr-fect protagonist. There’s a little bit for every kind of reader here, from mysteries to road trips and even graphic novels.
So if you’re craving a book that has at least one memorable cat in it, this is the quiz for you! (If you’d rather find out what famous feline you’re most like, take this quiz on which literary cat you are instead!)
All Results
Blacksad by Juan Díaz Canales
Chinese Whiskers by Pallavi Aiyar
The Guest Cat by Takashi Hiraide
James the Connoisseur Cat by Harriet Hahn
Monstress by Marjorie Liu
The Traveling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
More Cat-tastic Reading Suggestions
Already ready your recommendation, or just want more? Check out these lists for funny cat books, creepy cats in speculative fiction, well-known literary cats, and various cats of sci-fi and fantasy. And, of course, I can’t leave out the wee ones: if you’re looking for fictional felines for a little reader, look no further than this great list of cat books for kids!