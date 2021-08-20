Quiz: Which Brontë Heroine Are You?
Have you ever wondered which Brontë heroine are you? The Brontë sisters are one of my most enduring literary loves. I read Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall nearly every year, falling under the spell of these vibrant, captivating tales every single time. Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë’s novels are characterized by their memorable heroines: love them or hate them, nobody who has read one of their books has forgotten Jane Eyre, Catherine Earnshaw, or Helen “Graham” Huntingdon, among others. The critics at the time were equal parts fascinated and horrified by their strength, obstinance, and adamant refusal to play second-fiddle to the men in their lives.
I am far from the only reader who adores these heroines. After all, there is a reason why their quotes are famous even among non-readers. These characters were revolutionary: they made their mark in our collective consciousness to such an extent that we know their names even if we haven’t read their books (although, if that’s the case, what are you waiting for?). In 1913, Mary Sinclair said, about the heroine of The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, “the slamming of Helen Huntingdon’s bedroom door against her husband reverberated throughout Victorian England.” Nearly 200 years after their publication, the impact of the Brontës’ work and characters continues to reverberate, and will continue to do so for centuries to come.
Having said that, are you a Jane Eyre or a Helen Huntingdon? A Catherine Earnshaw or an Agnes Grey? Circumstances aside, you are bound to resemble one of them. Take this quiz and find out which Brontë heroine you are!
Results:
- You are Agnes Grey from the book Agnes Grey! You enjoy long walks, spring days, and long conversations with friends. Your sweetness and kindness may blind people to your strength and firm principles.
- You are Helen Huntingdon from the book The Tenant of Wildfell Hall! You are idealistic and romantic, but you’re also in possession of a spine of steel and a great deal of common sense. People who try to bend you to their will do so at their own peril.
- You are Shirley Keeldar from the book Shirley! Independent, confident, and cheerful, you know exactly what you want and how to get it. You don’t love easily, but once you do, you love forever.
- You are Caroline Helstone from the book Shirley! You are sweet and steady, and loyal as they come. Too loyal sometimes: your tendency to put other people first often comes at the expense of your own wellbeing.
- You are Lucy Snowe from the book Villette! Some people may think you cold, but you know better. You are opinionated, passionate, and have hidden depths of compassion. Don’t be afraid to let them show.
- You are Catherine Earnshaw from the book Wuthering Heights! You love the outdoors and spending time in nature. You’re opinionated, stubborn (sometimes too stubborn), and unwaveringly loyal.
- You are Jane Eyre from the book Jane Eyre! You may appear quiet and shy to the untrained eye, but you have a depth of strength, conviction, and passion that will hold you in good stead during difficult times.