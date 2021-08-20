This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wondered which Brontë heroine are you? The Brontë sisters are one of my most enduring literary loves. I read Wuthering Heights and The Tenant of Wildfell Hall nearly every year, falling under the spell of these vibrant, captivating tales every single time. Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë’s novels are characterized by their memorable heroines: love them or hate them, nobody who has read one of their books has forgotten Jane Eyre, Catherine Earnshaw, or Helen “Graham” Huntingdon, among others. The critics at the time were equal parts fascinated and horrified by their strength, obstinance, and adamant refusal to play second-fiddle to the men in their lives.

I am far from the only reader who adores these heroines. After all, there is a reason why their quotes are famous even among non-readers. These characters were revolutionary: they made their mark in our collective consciousness to such an extent that we know their names even if we haven’t read their books (although, if that’s the case, what are you waiting for?). In 1913, Mary Sinclair said, about the heroine of The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, “the slamming of Helen Huntingdon’s bedroom door against her husband reverberated throughout Victorian England.” Nearly 200 years after their publication, the impact of the Brontës’ work and characters continues to reverberate, and will continue to do so for centuries to come.

Having said that, are you a Jane Eyre or a Helen Huntingdon? A Catherine Earnshaw or an Agnes Grey? Circumstances aside, you are bound to resemble one of them. Take this quiz and find out which Brontë heroine you are!

Results:

