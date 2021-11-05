Find Out Which ’90s Witch You Are for a Book Recommendation

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The time of the witch is upon us! As we dig our heels into everything positively witchy and fabulous, I’m reminded of some of my favorite witch shows and movies from the 1990s and the 2000s.

While I’ve always loved witches, I’ve only just began to realize that my early love of magical women is directly tied to my then-burgeoning feminism. I’ve also realized that a part from showing literally empowered women, witches in the media also represent the intrinsic power that marginalized people have, as both groups are often seen as some kind of other. Additionally, the story of the young witch just learning her powers is a great metaphor for coming of age. Having these stories of women and girls with innate power alongside my development no doubt helped me step into my own.

What do witches mean to you? And where were you with your witchcraft in the ’90s? Were you just getting started as a wee one, or are you *gasp* an elder millennial who was a little further along? Or, do neither of those scenarios apply? Take the quiz below to find out just what type of ’90s witch you were — and are! — and I’ll recommend to you a witchy book.

After you take the quiz, scroll down if you’d like to see more of the answers.

The Results!

The witches from The Craft

You are one of the witches from The Craft. Read When We Were Magic by Sarah Gailey for a queer tale of witchy friends in high school who try to right a mistake they made with magic.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

You are Sabrina the Teenage witch. Sabrina was the lighthearted introduction to witchy things that many of us had in the ’90s. Read Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker and Wendy Xu for a cute, queer read that has family, love, and all the witchery. There’s also Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics for you.

The Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus

You are one of the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus, and, uh, we may need to talk, sis. Read Spell on Wheels by Kate Leth about three witches in their 20s who go on a road trip to recover what was taken from them.

Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service

You are Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service. If you haven’t already read Kiki’s Delivery Service, look into The Okay Witch by Emma Steinkellner to follow another young witch as she tries to figure out her powers in a small Massachusetts town.

The Halliwell sisters from Charmed

You are one of the Halliwell sisters from Charmed. Read The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow for a tale of three sisters in 1893 who turn to witchcraft to gain women’s rights in society.

Willow from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

You are Willow from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Read The Babysitters Coven by Kate Williams about a coven of babysitting witches that fights the forces of evil to protect the innocent, all while in high school.

Ursula from The Little Mermaid

You are Ursula from The Little Mermaid. So, you have a few issues, but we’re going to work through them. How about you read Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova for a redemption arc? Just like Ariel has to get her voice back, Alex works to get her family back after a Deathday spell goes wrong.

The Cromwell witches from Halloweentown

You are one of the Cromwell witches from Halloweentown. Read The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling and follow Vivienne Jones as she tries to save the small town of Graves Glen, Georgia, from a spell she cast on her ex that curses the small town. Just be warned that this is a little steamy.

Eve or Aunt Mozelle from Eve’s Bayou

You are Eve from Eve’s Bayou. Read Mama Day by Gloria Naylor and travel down to the island of Willow Springs, Georgia, to watch as Mama Day uses her powers as a healer to rid her great niece of dark forces.

The Owens sisters from Practical Magic

You are one of the Owens sisters from Practical Magic. If you haven’t already read the Practical Magic books, read Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor for Sunny, who is born in New York but currently living in Nigeria. Sunny is plunged into the world of magic and forms the youngest coven with her friends. Together, they use their magic to take down the man responsible for harming other children.

For more witchy reads, look into some witchy comics. If you lean more into horror, let these witches unnerve you.