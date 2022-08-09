What is a Web Novel?

Along the immense popularity of web novels comes the inevitable confusion as similar terms have popped up. Light novels? Manga? What’s the difference?

Web novels are mostly works published online, usually on a website. In traditional publishing, we might regard them as self-published works, sans the tangible format. You can think of them as ebooks, but that they’re not available in epubs or whatnot. Web novels can be in other languages aside from English. Many stories in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean are also sought-after works.

Manga, on the other hand, are comics originating from Japan. You can read more about manga in our beginner’s guide to the format.

Meanwhile, light novels are mostly released by Japanese publishers in small volumes. When a web novel gains traction, it’s picked up by publishers and turned into a light novel. Rigorous editing comes into play, and some fluff will be removed. In the U.S. publishing industry, this is similar to a self-published work on Amazon Kindle and getting picked up by a Big Five publisher.