Sometimes it can be hard to figure out where to read light novels online. Below are tons of sites and apps where you can read a ton of different and interesting light novels translated from a variety of languages. All of the apps differ a little bit, so feel free to shop around until you find the platform that works best for you!

Don’t know what to read? Find our recommendations for the best light novels here!

Internet Archive

With new books added almost every day, Internet Archive is the perfect place to find your next light read. Their collection has both new and old books, as well translated works. The best part is? It lets you track, bookmark, and list everything you’re reading so you can stay organized.

Royal Road

Royal Road is absolutely brimming with translated Light Novels. Perfect for someone trying to learn a new language, or looking for a book that isn’t translated anywhere else. They have skilled translators and are constantly updating the library so it’s a great one to have bookmarked. There’s always something new!

DotNovel

DotNovel lets you download books temporarily to your device, making it the perfect option if you’re planning on traveling soon. The best part about DotNovel is that the community is constantly adding their favorite translations, so there’s a variety of reading to choose from.

Novel Updates

Novel Updates is a directory app that lets you bookmark, track, and download tons of light novels. It also shows you what websites/apps your favorite reads are located on. It’s a great companion app if you love light novels, but can also be a standalone option as well.

J-Novel Club

This is a subscription-based reading platform where you can read current works being translated and be updated as they progress. It also often includes bonus content such as interviews with the author, or sneak peeks at other works-in-progress.

Project List

Here you can see tons of light novels that are being worked on, and read as they get updated. It’s a great resource to anyone who is constantly hunting for their next favorite light novel as you get to watch as they progress.

Baka-Tsuki

Both an app and webpage, this is a fan-translated community where you can read a ton of different light novels. Currently, the app boasts 252 works in 29 different languages. They also have a section of “teaser projects” where you can get a sneak peek at new releases. Baka-Tsuki is a great place to read a ton, and if you have ever wanted to translate your own light novel, they take submissions frequently.