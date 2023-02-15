When Reading Went Silent

Reading Quiets Down

Dami Lee explains that the invention of punctuation in the 12th century was a game changer. Spaces between words, periods, and capitalization, made it easier to read and process text silently.

With the invention of the printing press, more people had access to books, and literacy rose. More people could access books, and the words they contained, without having to listen to text read aloud. Still, until the 17th century, social reading was the norm. A Quartz article by Thu-Huong Ha quotes historian Robert Darnton: “For the common people in early modern Europe, reading was a social activity. It took place in workshops, barns, and taverns. It was almost always oral but not necessarily edifying.” It was hard to dive deep into a text while people were shouting over their pints. The immersive, solitary experience of reading was still inaccessible for most people.