Wheel of Time Season 2 Trailer Drops

The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer has been released by Prime Video. The show, based on Robert Jordan’s series, stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and others. It follows a farm boy who finds out that he will make history — for saving or destroying the world — as The Dragon Reborn. The trailer sets up a world in which a choice must be made between light and dark, and the Dark One has been set free.

Season two will premiere on Prime Video on September 1 this year.

