Wheel of Time Season 2 Trailer Drops
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Wheel of Time season 2 trailer has been released by Prime Video. The show, based on Robert Jordan’s series, stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and others. It follows a farm boy who finds out that he will make history — for saving or destroying the world — as The Dragon Reborn. The trailer sets up a world in which a choice must be made between light and dark, and the Dark One has been set free.
Season two will premiere on Prime Video on September 1 this year.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Barack and Michelle Obama Thank Librarians for Protecting the Freedom to Read
- Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far)
- Reader’s Digest Releases Best 100 Books of All Time List
- Get Free Shipping at Bookshop.org Today!
- Britney Spears’ Memoir Release Date and Cover Reveal
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 2023 Hugo Award Finalists Announced
- 50 Best Book Covers of 2022 Announced