These days, the internet is loaded with creative people ready and willing to manufacture extremely cool things for fans to collect and display. But for fans of older series (particularly in books, less true for TV shows and movies), the lack of the internet in the early days of a series has resulted in a sometimes lacking online community of stuff-makers. This is definitely true of Wheel of Time art; the series commenced publication in 1990 and finished in 2013 (you can find me waxing lyrical about it here).

For anyone reading Jordan’s books in the early 1990s, there was no internet of things to look at and collect. For my own part, when I was reading the series for the first time I wasn’t aware of an explosive fandom of creators. Instead, I carefully perused the internet to collect the chapter icons and summaries, fan art and drawn maps, storing them all lovingly in a little plastic pocket, my own personal reference library of Wheel of Time joy.

When I emigrated in 2015, that plastic pocket was left behind along with all of my beloved books — but I still remember it as the first fandom I really fell hard in love with, and it’s been a pleasure to find that there are now some brilliantly creative people bringing it to life on more than printer paper.

So here we have it, a smorgasbord of Wheel of Time art and merchandise to lighten your purse. Nynaeve herself would be impressed.

The Wheel of Time Art, Gifts, Jewellery and Patches

I had about five copies of the Wheel of Time Westlands map, secretly printed in colour when my parents weren’t watching. This version is much more beautiful — and requires less secrecy. $44.

This map of Caemlyn is modelled on the beloved drawings in Jordan’s early reference book. The attention to detail in the laser engraving is incredible, and the maker has some other cities to choose from too. $60.

I would have committed small crimes to get my hand on this when I was first reading the series — a first edition copy of The World of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time. I eventually managed to get a very torn up version with pages hanging out, and I still treasure it. $156.

There’s something very cottagecore about this Wheel of Time tea chest. $67.

The original joy of reading the series was much boosted by the incredible fan art, and this one is no exception. This print of The Dragon Reborn is one of my new favourites. $59.

If you’re a gamer, the chances are you appreciate Mat’s approach to life. These dice boxes, engraved with words meaning “it’s time to toss the dice”, are particularly beautiful. $83.

I can’t think of a fan who doesn’t want their own Great Serpent ring, and this one is downright lovely. $102.

I am struck by a sudden desire to dig out all of my Wheel of Time books, put them on one shelf, and place these amazing wooden Wheel of Time bookends at either end. Perfection. $67.

These patches show the Ajah colours surrounded by the Great Serpent. Imagine them on the back of a denim jacket. Yes please. $9.60.

Some creators are incredibly gifted, and these handmade Wheel of Time Ajah-inspired mugs are completely gorgeous. $60.

Honestly my main issue with these Chapter Icon Coasters is deciding which ones I don’t want. $4.90.

Our three Ta’veren, Rand, Mat and Perrin, set out in Japanese calligraphy style 8×10 prints. These are a brilliant example of Wheel of Time character art — my wall is longing for all three. $37.

This Wheel of Time map drawn in National Park style is a super novelty find, especially if you’re a cartography lover. $36.

These Character prints (Rand, Mat, Perrin, Lan and Moiraine) are gloriously colourful and the use of iconography is top quality creativity. $57.

Perler bead 16 bit versions of all your favourite Wheel of Time characters. These deserve collecting. $6 each.

Some Wheel of Time Art just blows me away, and this modern take on Mat’s dicing is a new obsession for me. Clean and sharp. Digital download $5.65.

This Dragon’s Fang coaster is undeniably beautiful. $6.