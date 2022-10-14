What’s a Book Sanctuary?: Book Censorship News, October 14, 2022

If “book sanctuary” is a new phrase to you, it’s likely because it is a new phrase more broadly. Book sanctuaries are institutions committed to upholding the First Amendment Rights of all citizens, wherein book bans and challenges must follow through a specific procedure to be considered. They are places where books and the right to read them remains at the forefront of what an institution does, and well-funded, well-connected political groups do not get to wield their power in changing what is available.

Chicago Public Libraries (CPL) declared themselves book sanctuaries in late September during Banned Books Week. Along with the declaration, they set up a website that invites other institutions — and individuals! — to join the movement and declare themselves book sanctuaries, too. The goal is for all 81 of their branch libraries to have heavily-banned books available and to create programming around banned books throughout the year. While the messaging around their specific branding of a book sanctuary overlooks the vital language that this isn’t about books but about the rights of people to read and exist (and, to be fair, it is implicit), this is one way to push back against book banners.

As national polls and localized actions showcase, book bans are not popular with most people:

EveryLibrary: 75% oppose book bans

And as reported here, the vast majority of Florida parents have not opted their children out of school library materials, despite the state’s continued creation of new “parental rights” bills on the local and state level.

CPL is not the only library in the U.S. to declare themselves a book sanctuary. While others use different terminology and may not be utilizing the same format as CPL, more and more libraries are taking a stand against censorship and reminding communities that their purpose is to provide access to materials for all. That as a publicly funded institution, public libraries are tasked with upholding the First Amendment Rights for all members of their community, not just the most vocal. Among the libraries reasserting their roles? Wellington Public Library in Colorado and this week, Oak Park Public Library in Illinois. Without doubt, Brooklyn Public Library and their Books Unbanned program also counts as a book sanctuary. The Right to Read Act, were it to pass through Congress in the coming year, would push student rights to access material to the forefront, too.

In addition to revisiting, revising, and strengthening book challenge policies, now is an ideal time for both public libraries and public schools who can speak up and declare themselves places where book bans won’t be tolerated. That does not mean people cannot challenge a book — that is their First Amendment Right, too — but it does mean that a challenge will not result in an immediate removal, either as a means of quelling the challenger or as a means of “reviewing” the book in the process. Remember: pulling the book off the shelf during a review is still censorship.

If you work in one of these institutions, bring the idea up to your management and/or board. Ask for a resolution or statement in support of the freedom to read. State that the rights of individuals to access materials remains at the forefront of your organization’s mission.

Don’t work in one of these organizations? Ask your local school and library board to speak up on behalf of those same rights. You can do that via letter writing or by showing up to the board meetings. Likewise, if you’re in a community where school/public library board elections are coming, show up to candidate forums and ask each individual to talk about their beliefs on the freedom to read. About student rights. Keep your ear open for the dog whistles and the moral panic codes rampant in these discussions and demand clear answers with support.

You’ll see soon enough that such support or elaboration simply doesn’t exist.

Even Moms For Liberty and their own school board candidate training programs doesn’t bother teaching elaboration or explanation. You only need to say some words, stoke some fear, and then cash in.

Each and every demand for more — and response that emphasizes the rights of everyone, not just a select few — breaks down their power and their message.

