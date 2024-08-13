What If?: 8 Thought-Provoking Books that Explore the Possibilities

Lyndsie Manusos’s fiction has appeared in PANK, SmokeLong Quarterly, and other publications. She holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has worked in web production and content management. When she’s not nesting among her books and rough drafts, she’s chasing the baby while the dog watches in confused amusement. She lives with her family in a suburb of Indianapolis.

The most potent “what if” stories, however, really take this experiment to the next level by intricately crafting the story in a way that closely orbits the question. Think of The Measure by Nikki Erlick, a tale that follows eight characters in a world where people can know the measure of their life: the exact number of years they’ll live. In a way, such tales fall under the speculative fiction umbrella , in which we envision a world other than our own, with possibilities or abilities that would not otherwise exist.

One could argue that every story is a “what if” story. Isn’t that the thought experiment that authors embark on with each book, short story, or poem? Honestly, it can be applied to any medium of storytelling: What if there was a galaxy far, far away? And what if there was such a thing as a hobbit? What if…?

I’ve compiled a list of eight books — ranging from novellas to collections to novels — that hone in on “what if” and tell a story in a way that hovers closely to a particular thought experiment. Now, my expertise is in genre fiction, so many of these books will fall under science fiction, fantasy, horror, or all of the above. In some cases, the question of “what if” is not necessarily the main conflict, but it follows closely behind or parallel and, therefore, informs and complements it.

Indeed, some of these “what if” stories hit a bit close to home in a world where fascism is on the rise, where genocide is streamed on social media, and where our right to bodily autonomy is destroyed before our very eyes. These books measure the effects of what might happen and what might have been. Fiction they may be, but they contain warnings. Keep your eyes wide open, dear reader.

8 “What If” Books That Explore Possibilities The Power by Naomi Alderman Like The Measure, The Power takes on a “what if” question and follows multiple characters in the world. In The Power, teenage girls suddenly come into a mysterious physical power: they can cause immense pain and even death. This book considers the ramifications and oppression that follow this discovery.

Stories of Your Life And Others by Ted Chiang If you’ve read any of my past posts, you know I like to spotlight short fiction just as much as novels. And I believe short fiction is often the epitome of “what if”: “what if” in its most potent form. Ted Chiang’s collection, which includes “Story of Your Life” — the short story that inspired by the movie Arrival — is truly the perfect exploration of what’s at the core of “what if” stories. With “Story of Your Life,” Chiang explores first contact and how we might live if we could look forward and back in time. Would we change anything? Would we change the lives of those we love? What could be, what might have been — all of this is artfully and painstakingly orchestrated in Chiang’s writing.

When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill This is one of my favorite “what if” books, which takes on a question of what might have been: What if thousands of housewives in the 1950s suddenly became dragons, leaving destruction in their wake? How would the world handle a Mass Dragoning? What would that change about a woman’s place in the world, and how would the world speak of such an event, if at all? What a glorious book about rage and limitations.

City of Dancing Gargoyles by Tara Campbell (September 2024) When you’re looking for books that really use “what if” as an integral part of the story’s DNA, City of Dancing Gargoyles is a perfect example. Not only does it explore what humans would do in a post-apocalyptic, alchemically-altered United States, but also nonhumans and inanimate objects. Then, Campbell takes it one step further and explores how all this might coexist and coalesce. This tale follows two sentient stone gargoyles, known only as “E” and “M,” as they flee their Southwestern church in search of water in a heavily climate-changed world. Don’t miss this when it releases this Fall.