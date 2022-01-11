Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holidays are over, and let’s face it: we’d all like nothing more than to curl up with a good book or 12 and read until it’s spring, or maybe summer. We’ve also left the season of “the best books of 2021” and entered “the most anticipated books of 2022!” and my TBR is already groaning in protest. The only question is: what book should I read next?

There are so many good books every year, and how to pick and choose is always a struggle. So why not let me choose for you?

If you are anything like me, you’ve already hit decision fatigue and really just want someone to tell you what to read next; anything exciting will do and as long as the person recommending the book liked it, you’ll give it a try. With that in mind, I’ve gathered some of my favorite books from 2021 and a couple upcoming in 2022, along with questions I ask myself on a regular basis (except the first question; I know the answer to that one and hopefully so will you!), then assembled it all into a very scientific quiz.

Please choose your answers carefully, with great attention to detail. Or don’t! There are enough delightful books here for you to try out several iterations depending on your mood. Enjoy!

Looking for all of the options in one place? I’ve got you covered!

Dial A for Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

The Paris Bookseller by Kerri Maher

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston

The Wide Starlight by Nicole Lesperance

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

The Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo

Saveur: The New Comfort Food by The Saveur Editorial Staff

This Monk Wears Heels by Kodo Nishimura

If you’d rather read some backlist titles, check out these other quizzes for even more recommendations!