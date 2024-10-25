What are You Reading This Weekend? — October 25, 2024

You might not have realized it, but this is a very important reading weekend in the 2024 calendar. For one thing, it’s the last weekend before Halloween, making it the ideal time to get in as much horror reading as possible. It’s also one of my most exciting reading holidays of the year: Dewey’s 24-Hour Readathon! This readathon is twice a year, in April and October, and it’s been running since 2007. I’ve been participating every year since 2015, and it’s always a great time. A couple of my reading besties have a sleepover and read (and snack) as much as we can all day. The October readathon is particularly fun, because I always theme my TBR around Halloween.

In fact, I've been reading horror books all month. I've really been leaning into reading seasonally! I only have two tasks left on the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, so I feel fine about taking a break in October to focus on Halloween reads. Here's what I've been reading lately. Let me know in the comments what you've read this week and what's on your weekend TBR!