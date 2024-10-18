What are You Reading This Weekend? — October 18, 2024
My October TBR is out of control. Throughout the year, I’ve placed library holds for horror books that I thought would be perfect to read in October, and now they’ve all come in at once. My dresser is overflowing with possible choices, and I know I have even more holds coming in soon. I plan to read a stack of them during Dewey’s 24-Hour Readathon at the end of the month, but there’s no chance I’m finishing even 10% of my selections.
Oh well, there are worse problems than an abundance of choice. I’m having a great time picking the titles I’m most excited about, and I’m reading more than ever to try to beat the clock.
I’ll update you on what I’ve finished reading recently, but I want to hear from you! What have you been reading this week, and what’s on your TBR for the weekend?
What are you reading this weekend?
