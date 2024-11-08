What are You Reading This Weekend? — November 8, 2024
What a week. I hope your reading life has been a comfort.
This week, I recommended some howdunit and whydunit mysteries for task #23 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, which is one of the few tasks I haven’t completed yet. I’ve put a few different howdunit/whydunit books on hold at the library, and I’m going to sample from each to see which one I like best. I don’t usually gravitate to mysteries, because my memory is so bad that I have trouble keeping track of clues, but this is a good excuse to expand my horizons.
I’ve been turning to cozy fantasy and manga this week, and I expect that will continue for a while. Which books have you been reading lately, and what’s on your weekend TBR? Please let me know in the comments! Here’s what I’ve been reading since the last time I updated you.
Content for paid subscribers continues below.
What are you reading this weekend, and which books have you finished recently? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.