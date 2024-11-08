What are You Reading This Weekend? — November 8, 2024

What a week. I hope your reading life has been a comfort. This week, I recommended some howdunit and whydunit mysteries for task #23 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, which is one of the few tasks I haven’t completed yet. I’ve put a few different howdunit/whydunit books on hold at the library, and I’m going to sample from each to see which one I like best. I don’t usually gravitate to mysteries, because my memory is so bad that I have trouble keeping track of clues, but this is a good excuse to expand my horizons.

I’ve been turning to cozy fantasy and manga this week, and I expect that will continue for a while. Which books have you been reading lately, and what’s on your weekend TBR? Please let me know in the comments! Here’s what I’ve been reading since the last time I updated you.