a photo of someone drinking tea with a book beside them, petting a cat's tummy
Read Harder

What are You Reading This Weekend? — November 8, 2024

What have you been reading recently, and which tasks do you have left for the Read Harder Challenge? Let's chat in the comments!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika Ellis

Associate Editor

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

View All posts by Danika Ellis

What a week. I hope your reading life has been a comfort.

This week, I recommended some howdunit and whydunit mysteries for task #23 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, which is one of the few tasks I haven’t completed yet. I’ve put a few different howdunit/whydunit books on hold at the library, and I’m going to sample from each to see which one I like best. I don’t usually gravitate to mysteries, because my memory is so bad that I have trouble keeping track of clues, but this is a good excuse to expand my horizons.

I’ve been turning to cozy fantasy and manga this week, and I expect that will continue for a while. Which books have you been reading lately, and what’s on your weekend TBR? Please let me know in the comments! Here’s what I’ve been reading since the last time I updated you.

Content for paid subscribers continues below.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

What are you reading this weekend, and which books have you finished recently? Let’s chat in the comments!

Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.