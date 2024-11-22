Riot Headline Early Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks (UPDATED November 22)
Read Harder

What are You Reading This Weekend? — November 22, 2024

What have you been reading recently, and which tasks do you have left for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge? Let's chat in the comments!

I’ve been feeling a bit behind on my reading, now that we’re nearing the end of the year. There are always reading deadlines looming: books to read for the All the Books podcast, review copies to get to before their publication date, library books to read before they’re due—and, of course, a couple more Read Harder Challenge tasks to complete.

I was ahead of schedule for most of the year, but I’ve been stuck on two more tasks to finish for months. Now that we’re only a few weeks away from the announcement of the 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks, I want to mop these last couple up! Let me know: how is your progress through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge going? Are you trying to squeeze in a ton of tasks in November, or are you already eagerly anticipating next year’s tasks?

What are you reading this weekend, and what did you finish this week? Let us know in the comments!

