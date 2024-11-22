What are You Reading This Weekend? — November 22, 2024

I’ve been feeling a bit behind on my reading, now that we’re nearing the end of the year. There are always reading deadlines looming: books to read for the All the Books podcast, review copies to get to before their publication date, library books to read before they’re due—and, of course, a couple more Read Harder Challenge tasks to complete.

I was ahead of schedule for most of the year, but I’ve been stuck on two more tasks to finish for months. Now that we’re only a few weeks away from the announcement of the 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks, I want to mop these last couple up! Let me know: how is your progress through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge going? Are you trying to squeeze in a ton of tasks in November, or are you already eagerly anticipating next year’s tasks?