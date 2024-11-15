What are You Reading This Weekend? — November 15, 2024
What are you planning to do with the last six weeks of your 2024 reading year? I still have a few 2024 Read Harder tasks to check off, but I’m also starting to look ahead to my 2025 TBR. I maaayy have an inside peek at the tasks for next year, but those won’t be going up for about a month. I can tell you I’m very excited about them, though, and I’m also counting down the days for some of the buzziest 2025 book releases.
This week, I recommended some books that complete multiple Read Harder Challenge tasks, just in case you’re running a bit behind. My record was one book that completes four tasks, but let me know if you’ve found an even better combo.
Now, onto the books I’ve been reading this week. And let me know in the comments what’s on your TBR this weekend!
Content for paid subscribers continues below.
What have you been reading this week? And how many tasks do you have left for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.