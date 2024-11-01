What are You Reading This Weekend? — November 1, 2024
October is over, which means it’s time for me to pack up most of my horror reading until next year. There are a few horror books I can’t resist reading at any time of year, but most of the time, I keep it to Halloween month. I got through a lot this year, which was fun, but now it’s time to start making room for other genres on my TBR.
My top priority is my remaining Read Harder Challenge tasks, of course, but I’ve only got a couple of those left, so that leaves a lot of room for other books. I’ve been thinking that I enjoy Halloween reading in October so much that I’d like to bring more seasonal reading into the rest of the year. Here’s what I’m considering for November: fantasy novels. There’s something about the colder months that makes me want to curl up with a doorstopper of an epic fantasy.
What do you think? What kind of books do you associate with November? Let me know in the comments!
Here’s what I read in the last week of October, as well as the books on my TBR for this weekend.
What about you? What have you read this week, and what are you planning to read this weekend? Let’s chat in the comments!
