Happy September! It feels like all of a sudden, the end of the year is in sight. We’re into the last third of the year! That means that if you’re keeping on schedule, you should be done with 16 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge tasks. Are you on target, or do you have some catching up to do?

I’m happy to report that I’m done 21 tasks: only three more to go! It turns out that reporting on your progress publicly every week really helps to keep you accountable…