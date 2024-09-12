a brown-skinned Black woman with braids reading
Read Harder

What are You Reading This Week? — September 12, 2024

What have you been reading this week? And which Read Harder Challenge tasks have you completed recently? Let's chat in the comments!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika Ellis

Associate Editor

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

View All posts by Danika Ellis

As the weather cools off for us northern hemisphere folks, what genre do you gravitate towards? I really enjoy making my reading seasonal when possible, so I love horror reading in October, but I’m not sure which genre suits September best. I used to think fantasy, but lately, I’ve reconsidered: there’s something about a chunky fantasy novel that’s a perfect match for a winter read. I could get started on Halloween reading early, maybe by easing in with thrillers and gothics before the real horror reads. What do you think?

Today, I’m sharing some of your favorite books you read this year for task #9 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge: Read a book recommended by a librarian. I also have some updates on my reading progress, including the tasks I’ve completed recently. Let me know what you’re reading in the comments!

Content for paid subscribers continues below.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

That’s it for me! What are you reading this week? Let’s chat in the comments!

Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

1 comment

Join All Access to add comments.