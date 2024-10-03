What are You Reading This Week? — October 3, 2024

Happy Halloween month to all who celebrate! I’m not usually a big horror person, but around October, I transform. I’ve been counting down until October 1st to begin a marathon of horror and otherwise Halloween-adjacent reading. I’m especially looking forward to October 26th, which is the next Dewey’s 24-Hour Readathon. I’ve been participating every year — March and October — for the past ten years, and I always make the October readathon Halloween-themed. I have a stockpile of horror comics and novellas waiting for me, and I invite you to join me! It’s a big 24-hour reading party across the internet.

Today, I have some updates on my reading and progress through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge — plus, I’m sharing your favourite books that you read for task #14: Read a book by an author with an upcoming event (virtual or in-person) and then attend the event.