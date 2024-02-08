What are You Reading This Week — February 8, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Now that we’ve officially cleared the first week of February, we should be finished with around three of the Read Harder tasks. I don’t know about you, but I am definitely slacking!

Thankfully, there is the Read Harder community where you can go and get more task recommendations and encouragement. It’s also perfect for sharing what you’ve read so far and how you’ve liked it.

And when you get a chance, make sure to shimmy on down to the comments section and let us know which Read Harder tasks you’ve completed so far, which ones you’re working on, and even if you need help with any of them. Also, let us know what you’re reading this week!

Now, on to what I’ve been reading!

Come join us in the comments section to discuss our recent reads and our Read Harder progress!

