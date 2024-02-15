What are You Reading This Week — February 15, 2024
As we speed through February, how has your Read Harder challenge task management been going? Are you on track (done with four tasks), ahead, or behind? And how have you been completing the tasks so far? Through ebooks, audiobooks, physical ones, or a combination? I’ve found that audiobooks help me get through more nonfiction since I always mean to read more than I do.
Whatever you need a little help with, task-wise, the Read Harder community is a great place to share and get tips on completing this year’s challenge and getting even more recommendations.
Now for what I’ve been reading since last we spoke!
Come join us in the comments section to discuss our recent reads and our Read Harder progress!
