What are You Reading This Week — February 15, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

As we speed through February, how has your Read Harder challenge task management been going? Are you on track (done with four tasks), ahead, or behind? And how have you been completing the tasks so far? Through ebooks, audiobooks, physical ones, or a combination? I’ve found that audiobooks help me get through more nonfiction since I always mean to read more than I do.

Whatever you need a little help with, task-wise, the Read Harder community is a great place to share and get tips on completing this year’s challenge and getting even more recommendations.