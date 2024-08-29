What are You Reading This Week? — August 29, 2024
I can’t believe it’s the end of August. This summer felt both unending — mostly when I was trying to sleep in a bedroom without air conditioning — and over far too quickly. We’ve been having a week of rain and clouds here, and I’m already missing the sunshine. I’d love to hear in the comments: what’s your favorite reading season?
Speaking of the end of August, there will be no Read Harder recommendation post/newsletter on Monday: Book Riot is taking Labor Day off.
Today, I have some updates on my reading life, including a graphic novel that absolutely floored me and left me sobbing in the middle of the night. Shout out to my roommate for listening to me try to tearfully explain why this book is so good and then offering me a chocolate chip cookie to recover.
What are you reading this week? Let’s chat in the comments!
