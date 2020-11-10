a photo of a reading nook in a window. there is a fluffy white pillow, and all the window trim is white as well. a crimson pillow sits in a corner, and there is a small book onto of a wooden rest, with a cup of hot chocolate on top and a glowing candle next to it.

Welcome to Winter Reading Day

The cold winds are a-blowing here and there across the Northern Hemisphere, the leaves are falling, the sweaters and boots are out, and we’ll soon be inundated with holiday music everywhere we go. Whether you greet the seasonal change with delight or dismay, whether you’re a hygge expert or are wondering if I’m making up words (I’m not!), we hope you’ll join us to celebrate winter reading!

We’ve got all kinds of cozy, from mysteries to cookbooks to kids books, and then some more chilling fare, from stories set in cold climes to ones that will make you shiver. Brew up a warm beverage and read on!

