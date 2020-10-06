three friends walk down a road through a field of flowers, headed towards a low green mountain. they are of different heights and skin tones and have their arms around each other.

Welcome to Literary Friendship Day!

It’s Literary Friendship Day here at Book Riot, and we are celebrating all things friendly and bookish! Does anyone else have that old Scout song about friends running through their head? How about the Friends theme song? No? Just me? Cool cool, just checking. From murder friends to manga friends, book clubs with friends and friends in space, we’ve got platonic soulmate stories for everyone from the littles to the grownups. You can even take a quiz and find out which Literary Friendship you and your bestie(s) match up with.

For all those who are a “rainbow in someone else’s cloud,” to paraphrase Dr. Maya Angelou, we are grateful—not to mention our literary friends, who keep us company when we can’t see our IRL friends. And who knows, maybe you’ll find more of the latter in today’s posts! Happy reading.

Also In This Story Stream

Have a listen to our mystery/thriller podcast, Read or Dead!

Book Riot's Daily Deals
cover image of The Bone Collector
$1.99
Troublemaker
$1.99
cover image of Black Sunday by Tola Rotimi Abraham
$1.99
$3.99
Check Out More Deals